WWDC 2025: Apple to cover a lot of ground around operating system, AI upgrades

New Delhi, June 7 Apple is likely to cover a lot of ground around comprehensive operating system upgrades and a unified system front at its annual ‘WWDC 2025’ conference this month, and needs to make a big impact when it comes to AI features, according to analysts.

The AI features are expected to be ramped up around use cases, on-device convenience, in-cloud options, personal context awareness, AI ecosystem integration and other broad customisations.

According to a Counterpoint Research report, Apple needs to provide a powerful signal that it is ready to ship some meaningful updates, “or have a good story to explain why it has been lagging behind”.

Apple Intelligence 2.0 likely to be one of the most anticipated topics at WWDC 2025 from June 9-13. Apple has the potential to provide an ‘Agentic AI’-based platform with a deeper Siri context-based experience which could help Apple regain ground in the AI race.

According to a recent Counterpoint study, 84 per cent of iPhone users are willing to pay for Apple Intelligence.

The tech industry as well as consumers are expecting Apple to focus on breakthrough software enhancements during the event, said the report.

“All eyes are on the 2025 edition. Apart from visual, functional and other comprehensive product changes across operating systems, the spotlight is on Apple Intelligence. Apple is expected to double down on its AI strategy hereon,” said Counterpoint.

The industry is seeing an ongoing Agentic AI arms race. This is an emerging field and those who deliver will shift the GenAI smartphone conversation, turning the smartphone from a simple communication device to a truly intelligent, autonomous companion.

At the event, the market will be looking for more on-device processing, more intelligence and context awareness – all delivered with deeper Siri integration.

Apple service revenues have consistently grown over the last few years. Some services that comprise the Apple One Package subscription offering are essential for Apple product users. For example, iCloud is one of the most-used services in the Apple portfolio.

Apple has also marketed itself as a brand that takes data privacy and security seriously.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor