X rival Threads set to hit 200 million monthly active users: Meta CEO

New Delhi, Aug 1 As more than 3.2 billion people use at least one of Meta apps daily, X rival Threads is about to hit 200 million monthly active users (MAUs), Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced.

He said the company is making steady progress towards building Threads what is going to be another “major social app”.

During the Q2 earnings call with analysts, Meta CEO said “WhatsApp now serves more than 100 million monthly active users in the US."

He said the company is also seeing good year-over-year growth across Facebook, Instagram and Threads as well, both in the US and globally.

The Meta family of apps continues to grow, with approximately 3.27 billion people using at least one of its family of apps on a daily basis in June.

“Q2 total family of apps revenue was $38.7 billion, up 22 per cent year-over-year. Q2 family of apps ads revenue was $38.3 billion, up 22 per cent or 23 per cent on a constant currency basis,” informed Meta.

On an advertiser geography basis, total revenue growth continued to be strongest in Asia Pacific, at 28 per cent.

“We expect the relevance of video recommendations will continue to increase as we benefit from unifying video ranking across Facebook and integrating our next-generation recommendation systems,” said the social network.

The company is also seeing good momentum with its longer-term engagement priorities, including Generative AI.

