Xceed. Charge Ahead. The First Fully Electric BMW iX1

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 28: The first fully electric BMW iX1 has been launched in India today. With this, the most successful BMW luxury sports activity vehicle - the X1 - becomes the first in its segment to offer a new electric avatar in addition to the petrol and diesel drivetrains. Available as a completely built-up unit, the first fully electric BMW iX1 can be exclusively booked online at shop.bmw.in. Deliveries start from October onwards.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “As pioneers in sustainable mobility, BMW Group India’s electric offensive started ahead of time. The foundation of our success and leadership in the luxury electric car market is built on a powerful product strategy complimented by the most diverse electric portfolio in the segment. The latest in this series is the electrification of the highly successful BMW X1, which also makes it the first Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) in its segment to offer unmatched ‘Power of Choice’ for all customers preferences – petrol, diesel and electric! The fact that every BMW electric car comes with a complimentary wallbox charger and that we have opened up 24x7 access to our best fast charging network in 35 cities for customers of other brands as well is a step to accelerate electric adoption in the market. We will continue to boost the ramp-up of electric mobility by carefully expanding our range with well-thought-out and innovative products like the first fully electric BMW iX1.”

Pawah added, “The first fully electric BMW iX1 is a game-changer for its segment. Inspired by confidence and determination, the iX1 fulfills the expectations of a SAV in a purely electric way, bringing together instantly accessible driving pleasure and modern versatility with zero emissions. The latest BMW eDrive technology, sharp design, across-the-board sustainability and cutting-edge digitalisation shape the iX1’s winning personality and electrify every adventure that awaits you. The iX1 is a natural match for emerging pioneers who like to stay ahead of the curve and break all paradigms to charge ahead and exceed in their choices.”

The ex-showroom price of the first-ever BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport is INR 66,90,000.

Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price / options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.

BMW iX1 is available in Alpine White non-metallic paint and Space Silver, Black Sapphire and Storm Bay metallic paintworks. The choice of upholstery includes Veganza Perforated Mocha and Veganza Perforated Oyster.

With its robust appearance and functional versatility, the first fully electric BMW iX1 embodies an authentic experience of freedom in day-to-day driving and long journeys. The interior’s progressive design and sophisticated ambience, and the broad selection of standard equipment, serve to underline its luxurious character. Multiple innovations in the field of digitalisation for optimising driving pleasure, comfort and safety take the spotlight. The sustainability quotient is attributed not just to the electric drivetrain, but also the increased use of green energy, both for production and in the supply chain, and the greater quantities of secondary raw materials.

The first fully electric BMW iX1 comes with standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation. The batteries are covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometres.

BMW India Financial Services is offering a complete package for loan, insurance and vehicle services especially designed for the first fully electric BMW iX1. 100% financing of accessories is also offered. The insurance delivers maximum protection with additional options such as zero depreciation, battery cover and return to invoice. Complimentary 5-year Road-Side Assistance provides complete peace of mind while on the move with facilities like portable roadside charging. Customers will also enjoy attractive offers to trade-in / upgrade to a new BMW.

The first fully electric BMW iX1.

The first fully electric BMW iX1 debuts with a powerful and expressive design perfectly capturing the combination of big, sporty ‘X’ proportions with its progressive ‘i’ electric identity. The modern design, surface lines and classy exterior highlight the SAV character. The upright front is striking thanks to a large, almost square BMW kidney grille with distinct ‘i’ identification and segment first Adaptive LED headlights that extend well into the sides. The side sketch is equally dynamic with crisply sculpted surfaces generating an expressive interplay of light and shadow. The long, stretched roofline flows into a spoiler extending a long way out to the rear. Square wheel arch contours, flat roof rails and 18-inch M light alloy wheels enhance this look. At the rear, sculptural surfaces and horizontal lines exude power and solidity with a narrow rear window, a large-surface diffuser and L-shaped LED lights.

The interior is a stark reflection of progressive, digital luxury. The first element to catch attention is the digital BMW Curved Display which is harmoniously unified into the cockpit. The typical BMW driver-orientation, clear reduced design along with an interplay of eye-catching graphics, modern colours and futuristic textures create an immersive visual appearance. The clean and structured dashboard with ‘Aluminium Mesheffect’ trim comes together beautifully with the Luxury Instrument Panel and M Anthracite headliner to elevate the aesthetics. M Sport leather steering wheel and the blue ring finisher logo incite sportiness from the start. The premium feel is enhanced by decorative strips including ambient lighting in the instrument panel and front doors as well as pearl chrome touches on door handles. The seemingly floating armrest with storage also integrates the control cluster. Harman Kardon HiFi Surround Sound system with 12 loudspeakers offers magnificent sound quality, even at low volume.

The iX1 offers a high degree of individual comfort with Active Seats for both driver and front passenger which is unique in the segment. These have lumbar support with multiple massage programs that have variable intensities and speeds that help in reducing stress over long distances.

Ambient Lighting with six dimmable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood while Automatic 2 zone A/C maintains the perfect temperature. Adding to the sense of space is a large glass sunroof. The big 490 litre luggage compartment can be enlarged to 1,495 litres. Comfort access contactless operation of the boot lid provides greater flexibility for loading / unloading.

Fifth generation BMW eDrive technology features a highly integrated drive unit within a single housing. It is powered by an electric motor each on front and rear axle, single-speed transmission and power electronics. The iX1 instantly accelerates from 0 to 100 kms / hr in 5.6 sec with a top speed of 180 kms / hr. It produces an output of 313 hp and a maximum torque of 494 Nm.

The compact high-voltage lithium-ion battery integrated in the floor has a gross capacity of 66.4 kWh and electric power consumption of 18.1 – 16.8 kWh / 100 kms providing an attractive range of 417 – 440 kms (WLTP). The drive system also uses adaptive recuperation to recover kinetic energy and feed it into the high-voltage battery resulting in even higher efficiency.

The car ensures fast and hassle-free charging. Charging time is:

130 kW DC Charger: 10%-80% in 29 min (120 kms added range in 10 min)

11 kW AC Charger: 0%-100% in about 6.3 hrs

The BMW iX1 comes with a complimentary BMW Wallbox charger with installation which enables safe and convenient charging up to 11kW. BMW Group India has one of the best charging networks in luxury segment with fast chargers at BMW dealer network in 35 cities. BMW dealer network across India welcomes owners of electric vehicles of all brands for fast and convenient charging at nominal rates.

BMW xDrive, an intelligent all-wheel-drive system, monitors the driving situation constantly and is quick to respond. Electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks’ (ADB-X), extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control’ (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain. Combined with a low center of gravity, it ensures supreme traction and directional stability. Adaptive M Suspension enables extremely comfortable ride by absorbing all minor bumps on the road and offering sporty damper characteristics for dynamic driving.

BMW ConnectedDrive technologies turn the car into an interconnected digital device. It includes BMW ID, MyBMW App, Digital Key Plus, Intelligent Emergency Call, Real-time Traffic Information, Remote Services.

BMW Live Cockpit Plus includes the BMW Curved Display with a 10.25-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel and a 10.7-inch Control Display. The latest BMW iDrive with Operating System 8.5 offers all possibilities for interaction with the car. Occupants can operate numerous car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. Wireless smartphone integration provides access to numerous functions / apps. Regular Remote Software Upgrades ensure that the car is always up to date. The vertical smartphone holder is integrated into the centre console and provides inductive Wireless Charging and an NFC interface. Updated Navigation is now with real-time traffic information.

My BMW App functions remotely to keep an eye on the current vehicle status at all times. BMW Digital Key Plus with Comfort Access sets a new convenience standard by turning the smartphone and smartwatch into a vehicle key, in addition to the NFC cards provided. It enables customers to automatically open, close and start the vehicle. A stylish welcome scenario commences with orchestrated lighting effect including a light carpet. Customers can share the digital key with up to 5 users.

The driver enjoys effective assistance in parking maneuvers that increase comfort and safety. Standard functions include Active Park Distance Control with sensors at front and rear, Rear View Camera, Parking Assistant, Reversing Assistant and Attentiveness Assistant. Reversing Assistant remembers the last 50 meters covered and automatically reverses the car along exactly the same route. Attentiveness Assistant monitors potential hazards, supporting drivers to react in time.

BMW Safety technologies includes extensive Driver Assistance Systems with Lane Departure Warning, Cruise Control with Braking Function, Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Protection. Other standard safety features are six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, Tubeless Tyres with Tyre Pressure Indicator, ISOFIX child seat mounting, integrated tyre repair kit and acoustic protection for pedestrians.

BMW Efficient Dynamics includes features such as Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, Driving Experience Control switch and My Modes in Driving Experience Control.

In line with BMW Group’s objectives to become carbon neutral by 2030, the BMW iX1 sets a fine example of sustainability. BMW principle of Circular Economy - ‘RE:THINK, RE:DUCE, RE:USE, RE:CYCLE’ reduces primary raw materials and increases secondary materials. Reduction of CO2 footprint is achieved throughout the value chain and all stages of lifecycle with comprehensive use of natural / recyclable materials and production with 100% green electricity. The car has up to 70% secondary aluminium in castings and 20% recycled material in plastic parts. To protect environmental and sustainability standards, BMW Group directly sources Cobalt and Lithium for suppliers. Innovative electric motor avoids rare earth metals completely. As a policy, the BMW Group does not use any raw materials extracted from deep-sea mining.

