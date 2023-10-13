Xclusive Interiors Pvt Ltd Expanding its Design Horizons: New Office Coming Soon to Banjara Hills, Hyderabad!

ATK

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Xclusive Interiors Pvt Ltd, a distinguished name in the interior design industry, is poised for an exciting expansion as it prepares to unveil its newest office in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Founded by the visionary duo, Nidhi Jaju and Abhijeet Jaju, in 2005, the company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to transforming spaces into awe-inspiring works of art. With an impressive portfolio spanning residential and commercial projects across Pune, Hyderabad, and various other cities in India, Xclusive Interiors has earned prestigious accolades including "Best Interior Designers in Pune," "Best Interior Designers in Maharashtra," and recognition as one of the "Top 15 Interior Designers in India."

What sets Xclusive Interiors apart is not just their impressive track record, but their unwavering dedication to delivering exquisite designs that harmonize form and function. The company's growth story is a testament to the creative genius and exceptional craftsmanship that Nidhi and Abhijeet Jaju have brought to every project they undertake.

Despite their numerous accomplishments, Xclusive Interiors remains steadfast in their mission to make exceptional interior design accessible to a broader audience. What truly distinguishes their expansion plans is that they are achieving it without any external funding. Their success has been built upon a solid foundation of talent, dedication, and a profound understanding of their clients' needs.

The upcoming office in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, is set to be a pivotal milestone in Xclusive Interiors' journey. This bustling location, known for its blend of tradition and modernity, perfectly aligns with the company's vision of creating timeless designs that resonate with diverse cultures and sensibilities.

The Hyderabad office is poised to open its doors in February 2024, bringing Xclusive Interiors' signature style and expertise closer to clients in the region. With an experienced team of designers, architects, and project managers, the new office will cater to the unique demands of clients in Hyderabad and surrounding areas. Whether it's crafting contemporary living spaces or revitalizing commercial establishments, Xclusive Interiors is prepared to leave its mark on the vibrant city.

Nidhi Jaju, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Xclusive Interiors, expressed her excitement about the expansion, saying, "Hyderabad has a rich cultural heritage and a growing appreciation for innovative interior design. We are thrilled to bring our passion for creating exceptional spaces to this dynamic city."

Abhijeet Jaju, Co-Founder and Managing Director, added, "Our journey has been about turning dreams into reality, and this expansion is another step in that direction. We are committed to delivering outstanding designs and experiences to our clients in Hyderabad and beyond."

Xclusive Interiors Pvt Ltd has set ambitious goals for the future. Over the next two years, they plan to establish offices and services in other major cities, including Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai. Their vision is nothing short of remarkable - completing 10,000 projects by the year 2030. It's a testament to their unwavering dedication and the trust they've earned from clients and partners alike.

As Xclusive Interiors Pvt Ltd embarks on this exciting journey, they invite clients, partners, and design enthusiasts to join them in celebrating the grand opening of their Hyderabad office in February 2024. Stay tuned for more updates as they continue to redefine the art of interior design in India.

About Xclusive Interiors Pvt Ltd

Xclusive Interiors Pvt Ltd is a renowned interior design company founded in 2005 by Nidhi Jaju and Abhijeet Jaju. With a portfolio of residential and commercial projects across India, the company has earned a reputation for creating exquisite and innovative interior designs. Their commitment to quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction has earned them numerous awards and recognition in the industry. Xclusive Interiors is dedicated to transforming spaces into unique and captivating environments that reflect their clients' vision and style.

Contact Details:

Xclusive Interiors Pvt Ltd

207/208 Vision Galleria,

Pimple Saudagar, Pune 411027

Email: business@xclusiveinteriors.in

Website: www.xclusiveinteriors.in

Phone: 020 27206095

