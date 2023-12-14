XLRI Celebrates 75 Years of Excellence: A Glorious Journey Marked by Platinum Jubilee Milestones

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 14: In a significant milestone, XLRI, India's esteemed business school, with a rich 75-year legacy, officially marks its Platinum Jubilee Year (from 11 October 2023 to 10 October 2024). This announcement heralds a momentous celebration of the institution's enduring commitment to excellence and leadership. To commemorate the Platinum Jubilee, a series of engaging programs are currently underway at both the Jamshedpur and Delhi NCR campuses, symbolizing XLRI's dedication to fostering academic brilliance and values-driven education.

As part of the ongoing festivities, a cultural extravaganza unfolded on December 10 at the Akashwani Auditorium at Parliament Street, Delhi. The highlight of the evening was a captivating Odissi dance performance by Srjan, a renowned troupe founded by the late Guru Shri Kelucharan Mohapatra and currently led by Ratikanta Mohapatra. Aptly named 'ADVITEEYAM,' the performance showcased a neo-classical innovation in Odissi dance, reflecting the distinctive ethos of XLRI.

Fr. S. Casimir, Director of XLRI Delhi-NCR Campus, articulated his sentiments and said, "In commemorating this historic milestone, I want to express my deep gratitude to the visionary founders who, with an unwavering goal, established XLRI as an institution dedicated to making substantial contributions to nation-building. I take immense pride in witnessing our illustrious alumni now leading top global and Indian companies, a testament to the enduring values and vision of XLRI." He called upon all faculty, staff, and students to rededicate themselves to propelling XLRI to greater heights in the years ahead.

The Chief Guest of the occasion, Suresh Narayanan, CMD of Nestle, acknowledged the exceptional quality of professionals contributed by XLRI to the corporate sector. Drawing from his experience, he emphasized the distinctive qualities of XLRI alumni, highlighting their unwavering commitment to values such as ethical conduct, integrity, trust, and a passion for excellence with a global mindset.

The grand celebration was witnessed by an audience of over 500 dignitaries, including representatives from the corporate sector, academia, spiritual leaders, senior government officials, alumni, faculty members, staff, and students. This event not only reflects on XLRI's rich history but also sets the stage for a future defined by continued excellence and contributions to the nation and the world.

XLRI, established in 1949, is a premier business school in India, renowned for its commitment to academic excellence, ethical values, and social responsibility. Located in Jamshedpur, with a Delhi-NCR extension, XLRI has been a trailblazer in management education for over seven decades. Known for its flagship programs, including the highly acclaimed PGDM-BM and PGDM-HRM, XLRI cultivates leaders equipped to navigate the dynamic business landscape. The institute's rigorous curriculum, global collaborations, and emphasis on holistic development contribute to producing business professionals who drive positive change. With a rich legacy and a global alumni network, XLRI continues to shape the future of leadership.

