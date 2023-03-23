Xponents Venture Studio creates Centers of Excellence to accelerate growth and provide operations support to portfolio companies

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 23 (/GPRC): Gurugram-headquartered venture studio 'Xponents Ventures' today announced the launch of its Centers of Excellence which will provide operational and backend support for its Cohorts. The studio has created six Centers of Excellence in Finance, Compliance, Human Resources, Marketing, Technology and Investment Banking, each of these is led and staffed by industry veterans and functional experts from these domains.

As a Venture Studio, Xponents is building an ambitious ecosystem that enables all stakeholders to synergise and grow exponentially. This ecosystem empowers nascent businesses to build upon their existing strengths by optimising their inherent working mechsm and offering complimentary skills and abilities.

Sarth Jain, founder of Xponents Ventures said, "Xponents was conceived as a venture studio to found and build from scratch high-impact businesses and takes an active role in building portfolio compes. The specific type and depth of support varies greatly for each company, ranging from the more typical in-house functional support, software development support to PhD's with deep domain expertise for deep tech ventures. Guided by our core belief that nothing massive can be done until divided into smaller doable parts we enable founders to focus on core business while providing support for everything from employees to subject matter experts, operational and manufacturing services, raw material suppliers to logistics and go to market strategy."

India is home to the world's largest population of Family-managed Businesses (FMBs) and also boasts of the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. However, there are very few established opportunities for partnerships or synergistic growth among these two sets. Xponents brings together an extensive network of FMBs, bold entrepreneurs, seasoned investors and industry experts under one roof to build an empowering future through technology. It provides platform for FMBs to find viable investment or strategic partnership opportunities in the startup ecosystem. The venture studio currently has 4,000 FMBs on its platform.

Xponents Venture studio and builds high-impact businesses from scratch across various emerging verticals like Smart Mobility, FinTech, GreenTech and SpaceTech.

