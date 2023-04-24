Yes Bank's shares fall 3.40 pc during Monday afternoon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Shares of Yes Bank on Monday fell 3.40 per cent to Rs 15.65 apiece during afternoon trade on BSE after the lender reported a 45 per cent plunge on Saturday.

According to BSE, the shares tanked 0.32 per cent in a span of five days while they gained 3.99 per cent in one month.

Some of the stocks which were watched on Monday were Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki India. Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank gained on Monday afternoon while shares of Maruti Suzuki went down 1.07 per cent.

RIL reported over 18 per cent jump in its quarterly net profit on Friday while ICICI Bank posted 30 per cent in its fourth quarter's earnings whereas Maruti Suzuki announced to recall 7,213 Baleno RS vehicles manufactured between October 27, 2016, and November 1, 2019.

Yes Bank on Saturday posted a drop of 45 per cent to Rs 206.21 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, against Rs 371.88 crore in the year-ago period, due to rising provisioning. The lender's interest earned gained 26 per cent to Rs 6,218.45 crore in the reviewed quarter, against Rs 4,946.74 crore in the year-ago period.

During the reviewed quarter, gross non-performing asset (NPA) was Rs 4,394.57 crore, against Rs 27,975.98 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous year. Net NPA was Rs 1,658.09 crore, against Rs 8,204.53 crore in the corresponding period during the previous year.

During the reviewed quarter, interest expended surged 32 per cent to Rs 4,117.12 lakh, against Rs 3,130.10 crore in the year-ago period. Operating expenses went up 19 per cent to Rs 2,341.80 crore in the March quarter, against Rs 1,963.59 crore in the year-ago period, according to a statement of the lender shared with stock exchanges.

