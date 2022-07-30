YES WORLD Founder Sandeep Choudhary received Prestigious CEO STAR AWARD 2022 for SAVE EARTH Mission

July 30: Save Earth Activist and YES WORLD Co-founder Sandeep Choudhary have been honoured by the prestigious SMEBIZZ CEO STAR AWARD 2022 at The Leela Ambience Hotel, Gurugram, on 23rd July 2022. Sandeep Choudhary, who has committed his life to finding solutions to the challenge of global warming and to protect Mother Nature, has received many prestigious awards recently for his Save Earth Mission.

Sandeep Choudhary is a Promoter of climate tech blockchain-based startup – YES WORLD, and he is working on World’s biggest mission to save the earth. Dr Choudhary, who has a strong background in technology and real estate, left his fin-tech startup BankSathi Technologies, a VC-funded $50 Million company, for this world’s biggest mission to save our planet Earth.

He has been working tirelessly towards reducing the carbon footprint on Earth’s atmosphere since then. For years, Mr. Choudhary has been a part of several initiatives that have worked towards making the world a greener and healthier place for its inhabitants. Choudhary’s path-breaking achievements as an entrepreneur and thoughtful initiatives as a save Earth activist have been recognized by the government and several national and international agencies. In 2016, he was invited as a delegate with honourable Prime Minister Narender Modi Ji on his Japan delegation.

Earlier this year, he has conferred an honorary doctorate from the American University. He has been felicitated with India’s Biggest Shaksheeyat Awards by the Honourable Governor of Odisha. He was honoured with the Global Business Achievers Award in Delhi on World Environment Day. The Zee Media Group gave him the Rising Star Award for his meteoric rise as an entrepreneur. Another notable award he won is the Best Technology Entrepreneur Award by CNBC Awaaz.

YES WORLD Token is an Asset based Token that drives value from Carbon Credits and warehousing, tokenization, and standardization of voluntary carbon offsets. YES WORLD has a strong and fast-growing community that supports the biggest mission. It spreads the much-required awareness around the most existential threat that mankind faces today due to global warming and climate change emergency.

Yes World Token uses blockchain technology to create several utilities to promote the save Earth mission and offer the kind of products and services which add value to the consumers’ lives without disrupting the environment.

As an environmentalist, Mr. Choudhary keeps brainstorming and ideating innovative methods and techniques that would contribute to nurturing the environment.

Twitter handle for Choudhary is @Sandep4Earth

