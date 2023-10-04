Yewale Amrutalaya’s Ganesh Utsav: Celebrating Armed Forces, Scientists, Medical Professionals, and Farmers

Yewale Amrutalaya’s Ganesh Utsav Celebration

New Delhi (India), October 04: Yewale Amrutalaya Pvt. Ltd., a prominent tea enterprise based in Pune, Maharashtra, organized a remarkable event on September 29, 2023, as a heartfelt tribute to India’s four pillars of strength: The Armed forces, Scientists, Medical Professionals, and Farmers. This event beautifully blended devotion, patriotism, and social consciousness, creating a unique and memorable experience for all attendees. The event started at Swargate and concluded at the iconic Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple in Pune, engaging devotees at various stops along the way.

The event showcased Lord Ganesha in four distinct forms, symbolizing the virtues of these four pillars. Firstly, an idol of Lord Ganesha riding a bicycle with a rocket represented the courage and commitment of the armed forces, honoring the soldiers who safeguard the nation. Secondly, Ganesha was depicted as Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, India’s former President, riding a bicycle with a rocket, celebrating India’s advancements in space technology and the contributions of Indian scientists.

Thirdly, Ganesha was portrayed as a doctor, recognizing the indispensable role played by healthcare professionals during the ongoing pandemic and expressing gratitude for their selfless service. Finally, Ganesha was depicted in a farmer’s attire, emphasizing the significance of agriculture and the hard work of farmers in providing food for the nation.

Mr. Navnath Yewale, MD of Yewale Amrutalaya, highlighted the importance of this celebration in building awareness and fostering community growth. He expressed the company’s commitment to celebrating together and contributing to society. The event received enthusiastic support from the public, resonating with spectators who appreciated the recognition of India’s unsung heroes.

Yewale Amrutalaya Pvt. Ltd. actively promoted the event on social media platforms, encouraging attendees to share their experiences using specific hashtags, which expanded the event’s reach and amplified the message of acknowledging and supporting India’s four pillars.

Mr. Navnath Yewale further emphasized that the event not only appealed visually but also instilled a sense of pride, gratitude, and responsibility among attendees.

This special Ganesh Utsav celebration at Yewale Amrutalaya transcended cultural festivities, serving as a profound homage to India’s fundamental pillars.

