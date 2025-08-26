Yogic Astrologer Acharya Kartikay Bags Prestigious Honour

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 26: At Ludhiana's big Vedic gathering, Acharya Kartikay walked away with the title "Yogic Astrologer." It's recognition for his push to unite Yoga and Astrology.

The 6th International Conference on Indian Vedic Studies, organised by the Dhruvtara Astro Foundation, saw scholars, gurus, and practitioners converge in Ludhiana. In the spotlight: Acharya Kartikay, who was conferred with the distinguished title of "Yogic Astrologer" for his work in blending Yoga and Astrology.

The honour came from a panel that included Chief Guest G.D. Vashisht (Gurudev), Dr. Anil Vats, and Pandit Akshay Sharma. Discussions revolved around how astrology can evolve without losing its roots, and how yogic practices can reshape its practical use today.

Addressing the audience, Kartikay made his case bluntly: Yoga and Astrology are not parallel tracks; they're connected. In his words, "Through Yogic practice, a person can reach a state of inner alignment that influences planetary energies and cosmic forces."

His larger mission? To mainstream this bridge, and prove that spirituality isn't about superstition but conscious alignment.

Inevitable question: why can't astrologers stop disasters? From the Ahmedabad air crash to the Himachal floods, skeptics expect predictions. Kartikay's reply was sharp. "The cosmic law cannot be altered. For universal balance, both creation and destruction are necessary," he said, drawing from the Mahabharata to make his point. Even Krishna didn't stop the war; balance mattered more than comfort.

That answer earned nods, and raised eyebrows. Either way, it cut through the fluff.

The title of "Yogic Astrologer" adds another feather to Kartikay's cap. It positions him not just as a practitioner but as a pioneer working to take India's knowledge systems global.

For India, where Yoga has gone mainstream but Astrology is still typecast, Kartikay's recognition signals an attempt to merge two traditions into one relevant path. Whether you buy the idea or not, his role in pushing that conversation is undeniable.

