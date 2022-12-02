You always create your Market, it never exists : Says Sandeep Kulkarni

Mr. Sachin Salunkhe, a successful businessman and serial investor

India, December 2: India’s food and beverage industry are poised to grow to $156.25 Bn by 2026. The last few years have also seen a slew of direct-to-consumer (D2C) food startups entering the space and competing with established players. From snacks for kids to ready-to-cook food, the D2C startups have made a mark across F&B categories. However, Sandeep could see that fresh food is missing in the QSR industry, where the customer needs fresh food but quickly.

With his passion for food, combined with his vast technology experience of more than two decades of working with Global IT giants (like IBM, Accenture, and HCL Technologies), Sandeep explored his passion and lived the journey of making a profit-making restaurant business out of a loss-making unit with his perseverance and never dying spirit.

During one of his discussions with Mr. Sachin Salunkhe, a successful businessman and serial investor, an idea was born – “Making global food available locally and making it available fresh and quick”. Currently, global cuisines are mostly available in Tier I cities, but there is still a huge unexplored market in Tier II and smaller cities in India and even globally.

This led to starting up of a new brand, “Coffee & More”, which caters to all these requirements.

“How many QSRs serve fresh food today? The main challenge is to maintain freshness along with lesser time to serve. Through “Coffee & More”, we want to change the fast-food QSR culture,” says Sandeep, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Glocal Foodworks Private Limited, which owns the brand “Coffee & More”.

The brand currently serves a variety of global cuisines with a local touch. The taste, quality, and presentation are at par with that of global chains, but the food is fresh, served quickly, and fairly priced.

After the first restaurant in Koregaon Park, the “Coffee & More” team is ready to open many more units across India and globally too. “We aim to provide opportunities for every business partner and employee associated with us by growing them into truly global citizens. The company vision is to build the most respected and happy company for our customers, business partners, and employees by growing them into truly global citizens,” says Sandeep.

