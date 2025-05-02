Young Changemakers from Surat Set Out to Drive India Towards a Greener Future

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 1: Three passionate changemakers from Surat — Henil, Yogita, and Yash are hitting the road with a powerful mission: to spark a nationwide movement for sustainability through electric vehicles.

Supported by Round Table India and aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals & UNEP goals, their journey, under the banner of Collab Engine, will take them across 100 cities, inspiring local communities to embrace green mobility and climate action.

At its core, Collab Engine isn't just about promoting EVs — it's about creating real change. Along the way, the team will organize tree plantations, clean-up drives, and awareness sessions, turning conversations about sustainability into everyday action.

“This isn't just a road trip — it's a movement fueled by purpose, passion, and the belief that sustainability is everyone's responsibility,” also “if we can travel the whole nation with an EV, now at least one can use for their daily commute said Henil Nirban, Campaign Head of Collab Engine.

Focused on 21 major cities and countless hearts along the way, this youth-driven campaign is setting out to prove that a cleaner, healthier India is not just possible — it's already in motion.

About Henil Nirban:

Henil Nirban is the Campaign Head of Collab Engine. A passionate changemaker from Surat, he has dedicated himself to building movements that bridge sustainability, youth leadership, and impactful community action. Henil now focuses on building initiatives that drive purpose into society.

Change is coming — and it's being driven by the young energy of Surat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor