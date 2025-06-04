Young Prodigy Aditya G Nair Sets World Record with Sanskrit Chant; Shree Ganpati Hymn Premiere Set for June 9 in Mumbai

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 4: Devotional music lovers across the world are eagerly awaiting the premiere of a rare and culturally rich rendition of the Shree Ganpati Atharvashirsha, a sacred Sanskrit hymn, set to release on June 9. This unique musical tribute, rendered in its original language, marks a significant moment in the spiritual and musical calendar, reviving ancient Vedic traditions for the digital age.

The upcoming release, produced by Guru Nair Productions and composed by renowned music director Kishor Mohite, blends traditional spirituality with youthful expression. Audiences will witness a seamless fusion of devotion and classical composition, designed to resonate with both connoisseurs of Indian heritage and young, modern listeners.

Scheduled for global digital launch on the official YouTube channel of Aditya Nair Productions at 9:00 AM IST, the event is expected to draw spiritual seekers, music aficionados, and cultural enthusiasts alike. The chant long revered for invoking wisdom and removing obstacles is a cornerstone of the Ganapati tradition, offering a timeless message of inner awakening.

At the heart of this premiere lies a remarkable story. The chant is performed and curated by 10-year-old singer Aditya G Nair, who has officially set a world record as the Youngest Singer to render and produce the Shree Ganpati Atharvashirsha in Sanskrit. A multilingual vocalist already known for his performances in Hindi, Marathi, and Malayalam, Aditya's dedication to devotional music has previously earned him collaborations with Padma Shri awardees and legendary artists. His earlier work, From the Album "Kanni Ayyappan," and Parvati Nandana was widely praised for its emotional depth and vocal prowess.

"I remember my late grandfather chanting the Shree Ganpati Atharvashirsha and encouraging me to join him. That's how my journey with Sanskrit began," said Aditya G Nair,reflecting on the inspiration behind this project.

What distinguishes this release is not only the purity of the chant but also Aditya's creative involvement in every aspect from rehearsals to final production an impressive feat for an artist of his age. "His sincerity and devotion brought this pieces of Music to life just as Visualized by him," noted music director and Queen of Melody Vaishali Samant.

This project stands as a beacon of cultural revival, blending reverence for India's ancient spiritual roots with a modern, accessible presentation. As the premiere approaches, the performance is expected to leave a lasting impression bridging generations and reminding the world of the eternal power of Sanskrit, music, and youthful passion.

* Watch the World Premiere:

* YouTube Channel: Aditya Nair Productions

* Date: June 9, 2025

* Time: 9:00 AM IST

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor