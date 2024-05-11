Youth Leader Vivek Kolhe Elected as IFFCO Director: A Proud Moment for Maharashtra

Kopargaon (Maharashtra) [India], May 11: In a momentous occasion for Maharashtra’s cooperative sector, Vivek Bipindada Kolhe, the dynamic Chairman of Sahkar Maharshi Shankarao Kolhe Co-operative Sugar Factory, has been elected as a director of IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertilizers Co-op Ltd.) New Delhi. At his youthful age, Kolhe’s selection marks a significant milestone as the youngest director from the state.

IFFCO, the cornerstone of India’s agricultural landscape, stands as a beacon of support for farmers nationwide. Kolhe’s representation of Maharashtra, Telangana, and Goa on the esteemed board of directors signifies a bright future for cooperative endeavors in these regions.

Celebrations abound as Kolhe’s appointment is met with widespread acclaim, not only for his remarkable achievements but also for his unwavering dedication to the welfare of farmers. His past contributions, coupled with his promise of future advocacy, paint a picture of a leader poised to make a lasting impact on the cooperative farming community.

Kolhe’s extensive experience in the cooperative sector, coupled with his past role as RGB of IFFCO, positions him as a formidable advocate for farmers’ rights and interests. His commitment to fostering sustainable agricultural practices and empowering farmers is a testament to his visionary leadership.

As Maharashtra rejoices in Kolhe’s elevation to the helm of IFFCO, his journey from grassroots activism to a pivotal role in shaping agricultural policy serves as an inspiration for aspiring youth leaders across the nation. With Kolhe assuming his new responsibilities, the future of cooperative farming in Maharashtra shines brighter than ever before.

