Youthopedia, a tech platform for youth empowerment, announces partnerships with expert mentors, speakers and renowned institutions in a variety of fields

New Delhi (India), January 18: Follow my passion or choose a conventional career? How can I destress? What should I do to succeed in college placements? How can I apply for colleges abroad? How can I be a professional singer? What can I do to have an influential personality?

In today’s confusing world, questions of youth never end.

Complex or simple, every stage of life comes with its own set of questions. But the questions at the stage of youth may look particularly scary and confusing. They have the potential to impact life in many uncertain ways if remain unanswered. “We frequently witnessed individuals leading an unsatisfactory life because they couldn’t pursue their passion and instead, adhered to what was ‘socially correct’”. A statement said.

In all these distressing scenarios, the biggest mistake we make is taking suggestions from those who are not apt to provide one. While they may have our best interests at heart, they may not be equipped with the correct information or unbiased opinion to guide us towards the right path. And hence, more often than not, one ends up taking a wrong decision, which sometimes becomes life-altering, leading to stress & anxiety and complete failure.

Youthopedia, a platform dedicated to uplifting today’s youth, was established to address all of these issues. Since its launch, Youthopedians, with the help of expert mentors, have assisted thousands of young students in various fields. The platform has assisted students who want to be artists by giving them opportunities to perform at various events and pubs, assisted hundreds of students in choosing the best career path, protected many from fraud when choosing to study abroad, and in many such areas. They have assisted numerous students who have struggled with mental traumas, bullying, public speaking anxiety etc. They have also helped college students find opportunities to advance in their intended careers. Above all, they have assisted young people in transforming their professional, social and personal lives.

Youthopedia is becoming more and more popular every day, thanks to the testimonies of students and their parents. In order to achieve its goals, Youthopedia is working closely with numerous award-winning national-level specialists in the areas of mental health, artist development, career counseling, emotional support, personality development, study abroad, and jobs & internships. Youthopedia is now ready to open the door for a lot more.

“I strongly feel that we need a platform that is designed to offer students guidance and support during their most important stage of development. We believe that every child has the potential to reach the stars. What they need is the right guidance that can help them realize their true potential. And more importantly, we want to be there when they need a helping hand so that they never feel alone.” said Ms. Suneet Batra, the founder of Youthopedia.

Sarvesh, a student of L.L.B, who is passionate about music said “Seeking help could never be as easy as it is through this platform. I visited the website, chose the relevant vertical and booked the counseling slot with my preferred mentor. And that was it! Help was at hand.”

The tech platform boasts of many industry experts’ videos, who have guided many youngsters towards success in life like Rannvijay Singh, Jattin Kochar, Sylvie Rodgers. Also, many schools and colleges have come forward to support us in the endeavor like CGC, Chandigarh, Raja Balwant Singh Engineering College (Agra). Artists groomed by the platform perform in some big names in the pub circuit like MOB and Lost Lemon.

So, now all we need is do, as a community, is to break the taboo and shed the hesitation associated with getting professional help, and make the lives of our country’s future as bright as a button.

For more information reach out to info@youthopedia.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor