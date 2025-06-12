Zalkari Is A Fresh Spark to Silver Jewellery Collection in India

New Delhi [India], June 12: Have you ever fallen in love with a jewellery design only to realize it's not worth the price? Or found great quality silver but the designs just didn't speak to you?

Well, that's exactly the gap that Hemant Madane, the founder of Zalkari, decided to fill. And he didn't just fill it, he gave it a bold, beautiful, silver-studded upgrade.

Zalkari is the kind of homegrown brand that feels like it should've always existed. But the truth is, it took years of thoughtful work, design exploration, and a whole lot of love for jewellery to get here.

A Brand that came from Global Admiration to Local Solutions

The story of Zalkari goes way back, all the way to 2006, when Hemant and his team were crafting jewellery for international markets. The designs clicked. People across the globe loved them more than they had imagined.

But something kept bothering Hemant. Why was it so hard for Indian women to find good-quality silver jewellery that also looked elegant, classy, and wearable for everyday or festive moments?

This thought became the seed for Zalkari.

Zalkari officially launched globally in 2018 after three full years of market research, experimentation, and quality testing. The idea was clear, to create a silver jewellery brand with all silver items like silver rings, silver bracelets, silver earrings, silver anklets, etc that's authentic, affordable, and absolutely stunning.

And the name? It's of a woman known for her strength and courage, exactly the kind of spirit Zalkari celebrates in every piece it makes, Rani Lakshmi Bai's close friend, Jhalkari Bai.

Why Everyone's Falling in Love with Zalkari?

Original Designs of Silver Earrings, Anklets, rings, and all kinds of other silver jewellery, Always! You won't find copy-paste styles here. Every design is made in-house and carries its own story. It is 100% BIS-Certified Silver. So now your jewellery isn't just pretty, it's the real deal. Every piece at Zalkari comes with an authenticity card. And whether you're a college student or a working professional, there's a Zalkari piece for your budget. That's because there's no middlemen, no guesswork. Just high-quality silver jewellery that actually feels worth it.

But why wasn't Zalkari in India sooner?

Great question. The brand spent years building trust overseas and perfecting its collections. But Hemant always knew the real test was bringing Zalkari home.

So, after a long phase of understanding what Indian women love, the designs, occasions, spiritual meaning, budgets, Zalkari officially entered the Indian market in 2022.

And since then, it's been making quiet waves among those who know good silver when they see it.

What's Next? A Whole Lot More!

Zalkari isn't slowing down. In fact, it's just getting started.

There are new designs coming, new concepts brewing, and (this one's still a secret ?) plans for physical stores so customers can finally walk in and experience Zalkari in real life. See it, feel it, wear it, and fall in love with it.

The brand is also working on expanding collections to include spiritual jewellery, lightweight daily wear, and bold festive pieces, all under one roof.

Zalkari is for anyone who loves silver. Really.

It's confidence in a box, culture on a chain, and craftsmanship in every curve.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor