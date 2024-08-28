Zapcom Group Inc. Announces Appointment of Prasanth Nair as Chief Technology Officer

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 28: Zapcom Group Inc., a leading global product engineering company specialising in digital transformation solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Prasanth Nair as the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With over 24 years of experience in business, product, customer, and stakeholder-facing roles, Prasanth brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record with globally recognised Fortune 50 corporations and PE/VC-backed start-ups. His deep knowledge of innovation and building high-performance tech teams is a significant asset to Zapcom as it continues to drive industry-leading solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Prasanth as our new CTO," said Kishore Pallamreddy, CEO of Zapcom. "His leadership will be instrumental in advancing our global engineering and technology teams. Prasanth's entrepreneurial approach, combined with his extensive experience in product engineering and talent development, will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow."

In his role as CTO, Prasanth will oversee all engineering activities and resources at Zapcom. His distinguished career, which includes leading digital transformation initiatives, managing large-scale data migrations, and guiding global teams to successful business outcomes, positions him perfectly for this pivotal role. Prasanth has held key leadership positions at companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba, Yahoo!, and ClearTax. Most recently, as SVP & Head of Engineering at Bizongo, he spearheaded organizational growth, delivered successful product launches, and fortified the company's technological and security foundations.

"I am honoured to take on the role of the CTO at Zapcom, a company that is home to talented technologists and visionary leaders," said Prasanth Nair. "I look forward to driving the evolution of our industry by delivering cutting-edge AI-driven products plus services and pioneering new methodologies that accelerate client business outcomes through technology."

Over the past decade, Zapcom has established itself as a leader in global product development and engineering excellence, delivering customer-centric software solutions across industries including travel and hospitality, BFSI, retail, and healthcare. Headquartered in the US, with a strong presence in India, Europe, Canada, and MENA, Zapcom has been instrumental in helping organizations achieve their business goals through innovative technology. The recent launch of Zapminds, their innovation hub, marks a new phase in their journey, driving cutting-edge solutions and setting new industry standards. With their 'Innovation as a Service' (InaaS) model and GenAI-powered products, Zapcom continues to propel client aspirations into the future of digital transformation.

