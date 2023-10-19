Zephyr's new website launched, aims to provide a seamless customer experience

ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], October 19: Zephyr, a brand of RMX Industries, has launched its all new website 'zephyrwatering.com' on 18th October, 2023, and is aiming at a more streamlined and direct shopping journey, complete with VIP support, tailored product recommendations, and an array of features designed to offer unparalleled user experiences. By doing so, Zephyr aims to garner a deeper understanding of customer needs and preferences, ensuring they continue to deliver and innovate the highest calibre of products and services.

Zephyr is a leading provider of innovative garden solutions, with a commitment to improving the quality of life for garden owners. Their range of products includes hose reels, hose storage solutions, sprinklers, and garden accessories. With a focus on convenience, sustainability, and durability, Zephyr is revolutionizing the way garden owners maintain their outdoor spaces.

Furthermore, the company offers a wide range of products, catering to diverse needs, and bolsters customer confidence with industry-leading warranties. Zephyr's "Make in India" approach not only supports the local economy but also aligns with the government's initiative.

Abhinav Rastogi, CEO of RMX Industries, commented, "At Zephyr, we're dedicated to enhancing the day-to-day lives of homeowners. Our products are meticulously crafted, aiming to make daily chores more feasible and delightful. With the Indian rubber hose industry projecting impressive growth, we believe our direct engagement with customers will not only expand our reach but also redefine market dynamics.

Zephyr, an RMX Industries brand stands tall as a beacon of quality and trust in the market with three decades of product development and innovation under their belt. Zephyr is the only end to end manufacturer in the world that makes both hoses and hose reels.

Zephyr's vision is clear - to redefine the standards of customer excellence. Their unmatched manufacturing prowess allows them to craft world-class offerings. For homeowners seeking the pinnacle of quality and service, Zephyr remains the go-to choice.

For more information, visit www.zephyrwatering.com or reach out to our customer service team for an unparalleled experience.

