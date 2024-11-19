Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 8:While sipping coffee in Third Wave in Bangalore, Mahima Bhatia overheard a tech founder ask his employee, “Can AI capabilities measure ROI per comment per user?”. A poker face expression. The question was complicated and there was no answer.

After a few awkward seconds, the founder thought to himself “if he should hire a Growth marketer who gives better ROI or a product marketer who plans the GTM? Or maybe hiring 50 sales reps instead of either of those would be a better decision?”

AI surely has made the founders and marketers think twice before thinking twice.

In the crowded space of the B2B marketplace, every brand needs to assure getting the attention it deserves with a minimum to zero cost to start with.

But to make sure efforts are maximized?

According to a recent report by Linkedin on the state of B2B Marketers, growing a high quality pipeline and implementing AI technology are the two biggest challenges for B2B Marketers and founders, where 67% marketers are prioritizing brand-building, digital innovation, and personalized content across multiple platforms to gain reach.

82% CMO's also feel that Thought Leadership, SEO Strategy with a well defined schema markup and Leveraging Backlinks can be effective ways to generate good quality leads.

While good content surely makes the buying decision quite easy, it’s not the only thing that matters.

Here are 5 strategies deployable to get inbound clients with 0 marketing spends :

Own the keywords that google can crawl as and when someone searches those, that's a part of effective SEO Strategy Target inbound leads. Btw, inbound marketing and content marketing are not the same. One involves deliverables, the other strategies. Keep a balance. Use surveys and feedback forms to get real reviews from clients that will also make them feel empowered and get you some real anonymous feedback. Adding infographics, stats, quotes, sources and video links serve as a full SEO piece and google crawlers cannot ignore showing yours in the serps. If long form content gets you 10,000 page views as compared to a short form that only gets 1200, make sure to write in-depth ones for the potential TG and add byte type short ones for branding.

Marketing solutions provider, Brand To Bytes (mirrored as B2B) not only does targeted segmentation but also content strategy, content distribution and data driven analysis after every marketing campaign runs up.

They tell stories that sell. They plan, create, strategize and implement ideas that generate leads organically.

