Zerodha investors reaped Rs 50,000 crore profits in four years: Nitin Kamath, Founder Zerodha

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11 : Nithin Kamath, the Founder and CEO of Zerodha, announced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that investors on the Zerodha platform have realized a profit of Rs 50,000 crore over the past four years, in a testament to the growing influence of retail investors in India's equity markets.

Additionally, these investors are sitting on unrealized gains amounting to Rs 1,00,000 crore, with a total Asset Under Management (AUM) of Rs 4,50,000 crore.

Kamath's announcement highlighted the significant strides made by retail investors who have increasingly turned to equity markets as a vehicle for wealth creation.

Kamath posted, "Equity investors @zerodhaonline have realized a profit of Rs 50,000 crores over the last 4+ years and are sitting on unrealized profits of Rs 1,00,000 crores on an AUM of Rs 4,50,000 crores. By the way, most of the AUM was added in the last four years."

Over the last four years, Zerodha has seen a substantial increase in its AUM, with most of the growth occurring within this period.

The surge in AUM underscores the increasing trust retail investors place in the equity markets and their ability to generate substantial returns.

The data reveals that despite market volatility and economic challenges, retail investors are becoming more adept at making informed investment decisions.

