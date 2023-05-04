ZERUND witnesses over 400 per cent YoY growth in revenue

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 4 (/PNN): ZERUND, a Guwahati-based manufacturer of sustainable bricks, has announced that it has attained a noteworthy YoY growth of 410 per cent in revenue from FY 2021-22 to FY 2022-23. This indicates its substantial growth trajectory in the sustainable construction industry with 2500+ clientele since its inception. Additionally, the company has sold 40,00,000 bricks to date, providing an eco-friendly solution to the construction industry, and has a very aggressive plan for this fiscal of taking this no. to more than 80,00,000 bricks.

ZERUND is currently witnessing a Month-on-Month (MoM) growth rate of 20 per cent, which solidifies its position as a frontrunner in sustainable manufacturing practices. Last year, the company recycled over 1500+ tons of plastic waste and 10,000+ tons of industrial waste to manufacture its sustainable bricks, which further exemplifies its unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility. The brand's net emission stands negative and it commits to recycling subsequent amounts of other waste too which is also aligned with its aggressive expansion plans.

"At ZERUND, we strongly believe that sustainable growth is the way forward to achieving a greener and more equitable future. We are proud of our sustainable manufacturing practices, which have been recognized and supported by prestigious institutions, reaffirming our steadfast commitment to sustainable development. As we strive to expand our operations and increase our reach, we remain dedicated to promoting eco-friendly practices and minimizing the carbon footprint of the construction industry. Through our continuous pursuit of innovation and refinement in our manufacturing processes, we aim to provide the construction industry with environmentally friendly solutions that are not only more efficient but also more cost-effective. With an eye towards scaling our operations, we eagerly look forward to contributing to building a better world for the present and future generations to come" said DAVID GOGOI, CO-FOUNDER & CEO, ZERUND.

In an effort to expand its reach and presence in the sustainable construction industry, ZERUND is actively seeking partnerships and exploring new opportunities to establish additional manufacturing facilities in both South and North India. Currently, the company has manufacturing facilities in North-East India and some parts of West India with a combined monthly manufacturing capacity of 3,50,000 bricks. Presently, the geographical reach of the company is in Northeast India, Bhutan, Bengal, and Maharashtra, where it has established itself as a leader in sustainable brick manufacturing. With the introduction of new manufacturing facilities, ZERUND aims to expand its footprint to 3 new cities which include Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.

ZERUND has secured significant financial backing from a multitude of renowned institutions, such as Gruhas Proptech, DLF family office, NEDFI, Anthill ventures, Villgro, Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Habitat for Humty, and Assam Government (Grants), which align with its mission of fostering sustainable development. These investments have enabled the company to increase its production capacity, expand its operations, and cater to the escalating demand for environmentally friendly construction materials. In pursuit of further expansion, ZERUND plans to raise additional funds in the current year.

At present, ZERUND boasts a team of 50 highly skilled professionals dedicated to sustainable manufacturing practices. In a bid to bolster its operations and promote employment opportunities, the company also has very aggressive hiring plans this fiscal year. This initiative is poised to stimulate economic growth while creating new opportunities for skilled professionals across the country. By scaling up its workforce, ZERUND is reaffirming its commitment to sustainable growth and contributing towards the nation's economic development.

Founded by Mousum Talukdar, David Gogoi, and Rupam Choudhury, Guwahati Based Sustainability startup Zerund was started in the college lab as a final-year engineering project. Zerund with its proprietary technology makes Carbon negative, eco-friendly, lightweight bricks which have high strength, save 15-20% of the cost, and provide high insulation and high earthquake resistance. Industrial production of this sophisticated building material started towards the end of 2018 in Guwahati, India. With the continuous expansion of additional manufacturing plants to sustain the growing demand, the brand is ready to cater to the manufacturing capacity for the next phase of growth. Builders, Engineers, architects, and contractors not only appreciate the excellent properties of Zerund but also take a keen interest in the energy-saving and pollution-free technology of the manufacturing process.

Social Media Handles:

Website: http://zerund.com/

Twitter Zerund - https://twitter.com/ZerundBricks?t=EM-sI0eAN7RY9OIgtwkK5w&s=35

Twitter David Gogoi- https://twitter.com/davidgogoi21?t=2RRdqoAy9c21jLlumTIQnw&s=35

LinkedIn Zerund - https://www.linkedin.com/company/zerund/

LinkedIn David Gogoi - https://www.linkedin.com/in/david-gogoi-35099a118/

This story is provided by PNN. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/PNN)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor