Zippo Unlocks the Trend for Fashion Accessories This Winter

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 21: Iconic windproof lighter brand, Zippo, known for its signature design and long-lasting flame, goes beyond functionality to ignite a new trend in fashion accessories. An unparalleled combination of Zippo lighters and Indian fusion will be seen for the first time, this winter. Taking personal style and confidence to another level, the brand draws inspiration from the undeniably powerful space of Indian ethnicity, influencing global trends.

Growing exposure to hi-fashion and disposable income has led to a change in consumer behavior and lifestyle. With premiumization driving the market in fashion accessories, Indian customers, specially millennials are seen increasingly open to upmarket brands and are willing to invest and experiment with new styles, true for women and men, both. Recognising the evolving need among young urban customers to express their uniqueness, and a fast building market for fashion accessories, Zippo aims to expand its presence on e-commerce platforms, offering a vast selection to shoppers, across India.

According to Lucas Johnson, Associate Vice President, Zippo Global Marketing, "As fashion continues to influence people's minds, adopting new trends in a meaningful way is important with changing times. The world of fashion accessories as we know, has moved from need-based purchase to an expression of individual style and persona. We see this as a great time and opportunity to blend Zippo with Indian fashion, innovate styles, bring in more cultural integration and deepen our connect with the audiences."

With a legacy spanning over nine decades, Zippo lighters today are more than a functional tool, extending to a wide choice of design and finish to choose from. With something for everyone, from sleek and modern to classic and vintage, Zippo lighters are highly customisable. The classic chrome, bold colors, earthy tones and intricate patterns, can be matched seamlessly with any fusion ensemble, like a sari with a blazer or western suits in sequin work. Focused on design, aesthetics, and ingenuity, these options promise to add a distinctive flair to any attire.

The power to elevate confidence, influence emotions, and create lasting impressions, makes Zippo stand-out, beyond just a style accessory. As an enabler of self expression, a catalyst for self discovery and a potent form of personal branding, it reinforces the idea of, 'Live With Confidence'. A timeless marvel, and a great fashion accessory to have in your wardrobe, it also makes for a perfect gift, this festive season. Priced between INR 1,999 to INR 45,199, Zippo lighters are available across online platforms including, zippo.in, Tata Cliq Luxury, Ajio Luxe and Amazon.in.

For more information, visit zippo.com / zippo.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor