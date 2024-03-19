Zomato Pure Veg Mode: Food Delivery Giants Introduce Special 'Green Box' for Vegetarian Customers

Zomato’s founder Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday via social media post announced the company’s new launch of “Pure Veg Mode” on Zomato for customers with a 100% vegetarian dietary preference. “To solve for their dietary preferences, we are today, launching a “Pure Veg Mode” along with a “Pure Veg Fleet” on Zomato, for customers who have a 100% vegetarian dietary preference,” the company’s founder said on Tuesday. Deepinder added that the feature will see a phased roll out across the country in the next few weeks. Goyal however, also stated that the newly launched service does not discriminate against any religious or political preference.

The new Pure Veg Mode of Zomato will consist of only veg restaurants and will exclude any restaurants that serve or cook non-veg items. Additionally, the orders placed through this mode will be picked and delivered by Zomato’s Pure Veg Fleet carrying green delivery boxes. “Our dedicated Pure Veg Fleet will only serve orders from these pure veg restaurants. This means that a non-veg meal, or even a veg meal served by a non-veg restaurant will never go inside the green delivery box meant for our Pure Veg Fleet,” said Goyal in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Furthermore, the company has also announced plans to add more specialised fleets for special customer needs. “For example, there’s a special cake delivery fleet coming up with hydraulic balancers which prevent your cake from getting smudged during delivery”, he explained.