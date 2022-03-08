Zoya's marquee collection Aeterna is an ode to infinite feminine energy

Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, introduces Aeterna a contemporary collection of rare jewellery that traces inspiration from ancient symbols of sacred geometry. Often described as a blueprint of the universe these symbols have captivated artists and philosophers across cultures and through the ages.

The visual language of this landmark collection juxtaposes a very feminine palette in amethyst, pink sapphire, morganites and rose gold with a strong abstract design to deliver a collection that is lively and stylish. Zoya's Aeterna is designed for versatility and smoothly transcends looks suited for both day and evening wear. In keeping with Zoya's legacy, this collection positions the brand's industry leadership in design innovation with two new patented stone cuts, to deliver a collection of 40 pieces that are as modern as they are timeless.

Aeterna's design story narrates the chronicle of the formidable feminine energy that resides in the soul of the Zoya woman. With artistic sophistication, Zoya imagines that through the mists that envelope her every day, her awareness is drawn to the infinite energy that pulsates within her, the source of all she is. Connecting with this energy she feels limitless, able to manifest it as she wants - a poet, a dreamer, a seductress, a nurturer, a leader. At the moment, she is content.

Says Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Business Head, Zoya, "At Zoya we have always believed that when a woman embarks on the journey of reconnecting with herself, she starts to feel truly alive. As a woman myself, I felt it was important to tell the story of the divine feminine energy that is inherent in us all. It's a very special collection, inspired by the source code for women, a beacon for our soul journeys. Versatile and immensely wearable, Zoya's Aeterna is a beautifully crafted, powerful talisman, a lovely reminder of this elemental power within. Every piece in this collection is as worthy of being cherished as the woman who wears it."

Supremely powerful symbols create deeply meaningful imagery for the Zoya woman in Aeterna. The design inspirations for the pieces come from Flower of Life pattern, symmetrically balanced intersecting circles featured in clean and edgy fractal patterns, the sacred symbol of the Vesica Pisces, presenting a metaphoric vessel for sacred power. Platonic solids shaped as pyramids, cubes, octahedrons, dodecahedrons, and icosahedrons are thoughtfully placed amidst the design and harken to the elemental feminine energy that lies in the seed of life as the source of all creation. They take the form of subtle detailing within the settings of stones, structure of bangles, lattices and metalwork. Sophisticated toggle necklaces, lariats, stackable rings feature complex detailing and intelligent construction.

Two patents for the adaptations in the cuts of platonic solids form the highlight of this collection. Zoya's atelier achieves the complex and challenging task of cutting the finest of amethysts with extreme precision into never-been-seen-before forms of icosahedron and dodecahedron while ensuring optimal stone visibility and exciting light reflection from different perspectives. The setting of these special cuts is also complex and underscores Zoya's unparalleled mastery in delivering exceptional design by drawing on the best of tradition and cutting-edge technology.

Says Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Limited, "Zoya has built a reputation for redefining the way fine jewellery is perceived in India. With Aeterna, Zoya continues to demonstrate its leadership in design innovation, with unconventional, patented cuts that deliver a very modern form to the jewellery, with clean lines and edgy geometry. The collection is designed to dress up your daily wear and offers endless versatility in styling as it can be stacked or worn individually. With complex construction Aeterna is a lively meaningful collection which is extremely stylish."

Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, is a luxury brand of fine jewellery, renowned for its expert craftsmanship and distinguished design. Zoya now enters its thirteenth year of operations with a product created exclusively with the discerning, aesthetically astute woman as its muse. Zoya finds its inspiration in myriad journeys, both external and internal, from the ones that take you across the world - iconic destinations, history, culture, art, legends and elements that help you discover your own feminine self. These inspirations are translated into one of a kind designs by its panel of master craftsmen, forming the genesis of Zoya's unique collections in contemporary as well as fusion styles. Zoya's four boutiques in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi and Zoya galleries in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Chandigarh showcase luxury in its most undiluted form. Zoya's personalized service focuses on providing an unmatched buying experience for its exclusive products. Zoya now extends its service through video-assisted jewellery advisory, home trials, contactless delivery and interactive e-catalogues.

