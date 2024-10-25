ZPE Triple I Celebrations 2024: Where banking innovation lets you get cash instantly with just a QR scan!

VMPL

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 25: It all started in 2019 when ZPE realised that the challenge was on the rise where no one could withdraw their cash from ATMs outside of their banking network. After sufficient research and development, by 2020 in the middle of a global COVID-19 crisis, ZPE focused on the hard realities that relate to how people access cash on an everyday basis. Not so simple. It had to be an easy yet transformative idea and that's when ZPE thought of bringing cash withdrawals as convenient as tapping or scanning-in, as peer-to-peer money transfers. And that gave rise to Izet

Izet E Payments Pvt Ltd is the start where the idea of withdrawing cash at any point in time was made possible. ZPE ATM is the one who pioneered this space with the First QR ATM of the world. Even the user would not be required to insert a card for the withdrawal purposes as he would only be required to scan QR code. Along with QR technology, ZPE has also embraced Aadhaar Card withdrawals further making it accessible for the users across the nation.

This innovation was onto which the ZPE group added AQPE. The app is meant to seamlessly join ATMs with UPI users. It helps in tracking the transactions for the users, and allows for the withdrawal of cash from ATMs and, going one step forward, can now even help manage your money using an integrated wallet feature. Undoubtedly, this is a step forward towards making financial services easily and conveniently available to everyone.

This state-of-the-art technology was formally inaugurated on 17th October 2024 at Le Meridien, Coimbatore. The reception was graced by the presence of some great personalities like Dr. C. Sylendra Babu, IPS (Retd.), Mr. Justice S. Baskaran, P.S. Jayakumar, P. Mani Goundar, Dr. C. Swaminathan, and Prof. A.K. Natesan. The celebratory guests who attended the event were Dr. G. Gnanasekaran, Erode Mahesh, Rajmohan, Aranthangi Nisha and Anitha Sampath, who hotly debated each other over the future of financial transactions.

In addition to the launch, ZPE conducted an internship program earlier this month. It has identified peak performers among the interns and offered them placements with the company as a testament to its commitment to developing young minds in the fintech space. In this Mr.B.A. Babapradhanjan pursuing B.Sc AI & ML in Sri Krishna Adithya College of Arts & Science was awarded the gold medal and recognised as the best performer of the internship program and followed by, he received an offer for Software Engineer role and to be one among the employees of ZPE.

An event like this would be memorable, given the inspirational words delivered by the Guest speakers and the company's founder and CEO, A. Duraisamy, as well as other leading members of the firm. Their speeches will never remain just words but activate the excitement for future opportunities with ZPE and the pioneering works that it carries out. This event stands as the beginning of a remarkable journey of ZPE. In future, they also are planning not just to stop with the app, but also to build an empire over by a bank of their own. Sooner we expect much more innovation in fields of finance brought to us by the team of ZPE! For more details visit- https://www.izetpe.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor