zPlus Care, where monthly shopping, bill payments pay for your health care

Health insurance should be the first thing on any individual or family's priority list but the fact is that more than half of the Indian population has no health insurance. Every seventh Indian family is just one serious illness away from financial ruin due to lack of health coverage. High cost is the reason why many people do not have health insurance or postpone healthcare or compromise the quality of health care, but not any more.

Digital platform zPlus Care has come up with a unique offering which allows members to pay for their health insurance, medicines, health tests, doctor consultations, etc., at zero effective cost. zPlus Care is a platform where monthly shopping and bill payments pay for healthcare costs to ensure stress-free living.

zPlus Care is powered by Bharat Bill Pay System and has more than 30,000 partners. The members earn a no-cap, additional cashback every time they shop for groceries, travel, entertainment, lifestyle, fashion or other spends across participating brands. They also earn attractive cashback on payment of utility bills, phone or DTH recharges, payment of credit card bills, insurance premiums, etc. The earned health cashback can be used to pay for insurance premiums, purchase medicines, pay for health tests, avail of zero-cost medical loans, and much more.

"zPLus Care is a community of #ResponsibleTribes who wish to protect themselves and their loved ones from health expenses on unforeseen medical emergencies, without paying for it. The health cashback earned by spending on our platform is adequate to take care of all healthcare needs at zero effective cost" said Kirti Kumar Jain, Founder & CEO of zPlus Care.

zPlus Care and its partners have created a unique plan; zPlus PREMIUM Plans (highly curated health & wealth care plans basis member lifestyle) around the theme of Care Now, Pay Later. The zPlus Premium plan allows members to select a health & wealth care plan offering up to Rs 50 lakh worth of health insurance, up to 50 per cent discount on medicines with home delivery, up to 50 per cent discount on health tests, up to Rs 30,000 hospital cash allowance, No Cost medical loan upto Rs 1 lac & much more. This is all offered in partnership with multiple banks at zero effective cost without the member being required to pay. zPlus PREMIUM plans are co-created with market leaders in each health care segment such as Care Insurance, TATA 1Mg, Healthians, Kuber.club & more, that ensures best-in-class health care without buying it for zPlus care members.

Members can select from zPlus Care's multiple plans depending on their health and wealth goals, select a bank that pays for their plan and repay in no-cost 12 EMIs to the bank. Members who follow the suggested Monthly Adherence Plan (MAP) can earn health cashback higher than the no-cost EMI, making the plan 100 per cent free.

"At zPlus Care, our promise is winning every time for our members. We refund 100 per cent of the annual membership fee on the 366th day if the cashback earned is less than the fee paid (if any). No questions asked," Jain said further.

