'13 years ago, I had a small part to play…': Bravo pens heartfelt note for Pollard after IPL retirement

New Delhi, Nov 16 Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has penned down a heartfelt note for his compatriot Kieron Pollard after the Mumbai Ind' star announced his retirement from IPL.

The five-time champions Mumbai Ind on Tuesday released Pollard, their most senior player, to end a 13-year playing career that began in 2010 when they signed the West Indies player for an undisclosed sum via a tie-breaker that broke the deadlock between four teams.

While Pollard called his time as a player in the IPL, his relationship with Mumbai is not ending: he has joined them as a batting coach and will play for MI Emirates, owned by the same group, in the ILT20 in the UAE.

Bravo, who played a role in bringing Pollard to MI 13 years ago in 2010 when he left the franchise and put in a good word for his friend, said how proud he was of the all-rounder's achievements and wished him luck for his new role as the franchise's batting coach.

"To my best friend, my teammate, opponent. 13 years ago, I had a very small part to play in introducing you to arguably one the most successful IPL teams @mumbaiind. I saw you grow from a little boy from Maloney and then go to India to dominate the toughest T20 league. You became a household name around the world," Bravo wrote on Instagram along with his picture with Pollard.

"Lord, I salute you on a fantastic career wish you all the best in your next chapter as it's a sad day for you and your fans but we also celebrate what you have achieved. I feel proud as your friend and to write this message @kieron.pollard55 #LORD #LEGEND #BIGLIP from the champion," he added.

Pollard, along with Virat Kohli, belongs to one of the rare categories of players who have played all his IPL career at least 100 matches for one franchise. Pollard was retained by MI last year for ?6 crore, but after a below-par season earlier this year which saw him score just 144 runs, the plug was pulled.

In reply, the all-rounder thanked his friend Bravo for his kind words.

"@djbravo47 thanks for the kind words you have definitely been instrumental in this journey From your recommendation to our battles. Thank you, my friend. #elclassico #sirchampion600 #thankyou," he wrote.

Pollard and Bravo are two of the biggest stars of cricket's shortest format from West Indies. Both have represented a lot of teams in T20 leagues all over the world.

