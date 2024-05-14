Mumbai: Traffic Snarls and Tree Uprooting Reported Across the City After Rain and Dust Storm

Mumbai: Unseasonal rains on Monday led to accidents at several places in Mumbai. A total of 187 incidents of uprooting of trees were reported in the city, of which 104 were reported in the eastern suburbs, 67 in the western suburbs, and 16 in the city. Five people were injured and one died in the incidents.

Meanwhile, various incidents in the city led to traffic snarls in the eastern suburbs, Dadar, Byculla, Trombay, Wadala, and Jogeshwari areas. Due to the Ghatkopar accident, vehicles going from the eastern suburbs to Ghatkopar and Thane took more than one to one and a half hours, while due to the Wadala accident, the northbound traffic from Wadala at Barkat Ali Junction, Pooja Junction was moving at a slow pace. Traffic on the Wadala bridge was also diverted to another route. An accident occurred at the Freeway Tunnel in Trombay. As a result, traffic on the southbound route from Trombay was affected. There were long lines of vehicles.

Meanwhile, a coconut tree fell on an auto-rickshaw near Shiv Sena Shakha no. 77 near Meghwadi Naka in Jogeshwari East. The auto driver, Hayayat Khan, was seriously injured in the incident. Shiv Sainiks Ketan Korgaonkar and Sudhir Chandrakant Rane of the Shiv Sena Shakha immediately rushed to the spot and informed that the auto driver Hayayat Khan had been admitted to The Hindu Hridaysamrat Bal Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari. In addition, traffic was affected due to vehicular closures at some places in the western suburbs. The Shivaji Park area was also hit by dust.