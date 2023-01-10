1st ODI: Pressure is inevitable when you are playing for the Indian team, says Shreyas Iyer

Guwahati, Jan 10 India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer feels pressure is always there when one is representing the national team and that he prefers to stick to his processes instead of fretting about the tough competition for spots in the run-up to 2023 ODI World Cup.

"I feel pressure is inevitable when you are playing for the Indian team, you can't control it. As much as I know I need to try to focus on myself and not think about the competition, I just turn a deaf ear to the outside noise and see to it that my routine and processes are right."

"That's what I focus on whenever I approach the match or any oppositions on the field. Looking forward to have a fantastic season, all geared up and hope we have a fabulous game," said Iyer in a pre-match chat to broadcasters ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Guwahati.

Iyer had a fabulous run in ODIs last year, making 724 runs at an average of 55.69 in 15 innings. His ability to rotate the strike and bat well against spin in the middle overs is something which will come handy on Indian pitches when the 2023 ODI World Cup will be on.

"It (2022) was an exciting year for me and I was ecstatic with my performances. I definitely look back at what I learnt from the last year and the one thing that stands out is patience. I was less flamboyant with my shot selection."

"I used to plan my innings very well, my temperament took me over tough situations. So that's what I analysed from the last year. I tried to play according to the situation, and it worked out pretty well for me," he added.

Iyer signed off by saying he studies bowlers and envisages their plans to him, but reacts to them instinctively through his shots on-field. "You need to study the bowlers right before the game. I try to visualise the opposition, what the bowlers would be bowling at me and what would be their planning. So, I try to analyse all these small things and let my instincts take over once I enter the ground."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor