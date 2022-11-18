1st T20 between New Zealand and India called off due to rain

The first T20I between India and New Zealand was abandoned without a single ball being bowled due to rain in Wellington. The toss had also not taken place.The second game will be played in Mount Maunganui, where the weather is assumingly good. The game is scheduled for Sunday.

India will have three ODIs apart from the T20Is as part of their tour of New Zealand. Both teams are coming into the match following their exit from the semifinal stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia. While India lost to eventual champions England, New Zealand were defeated by Pakistan. India is led by star all rounder Hardik Pandya.