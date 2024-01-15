202 Runs in 49 Balls: Prakhar Chaturvedi Becomes First Player to Score 404 in Cooch Behar Trophy Final Against Mumbai

Prakhar Chaturvedi, the Karnataka batsman, made history by becoming the first-ever player to score 400 runs in the Cooch Behar Trophy against Mumbai on Monday, January 15. Chaturvedi remained unbeaten on 404, facing 638 balls and smashing 46 fours and three sixes in his remarkable innings. In the match, Karnataka posted a massive total of 890 runs for the loss of eight wickets before declaring their innings.

Mumbai managed to reach 380 runs, with Ayush Mhatre and Ayush Sachin Vartak playing crucial roles. Mhatre contributed 145 runs off 180 balls, including 17 fours and 3 sixes, while Vartak added 73 runs off 98 balls. Pratik Yadav also chipped in with 30 runs. Hardik Raj was the most successful bowler for Karnataka, taking four wickets, while Sarmath N and Samit Dravid, son of Rahul Dravid, both took two wickets each.

Karnataka started their innings strongly, with openers Prakhar and Karthik putting up a partnership of 109 runs. Karthik was dismissed for 50 off 67 balls. Subsequently, Prakhar and Harshil Dharmani formed a solid partnership of 290 runs, with Harshil eventually getting out for 169 off 228 balls. Karthikeya (72), Samit (22), and Hardik Raj (51) also made valuable contributions. Prakhar, on the other hand, remained unbeaten with his extraordinary 404 off 638 balls, featuring 46 fours and 3 sixes. Karnataka declared their innings at 890 for 8.