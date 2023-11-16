2023 World Cup Semi Final: Miller's 100, propels proteas to a fighting score

David Miller’s ton has taken South Africa to a mediocre 212 runs on the board in the second semi-final of the ICC men’s World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.Fast bowler Mitchell Starc returned figures of 3-34 as Australia bowled out South Africa for 212 in the second World Cup semi-final on Thursday. South Africa fell to 24-4 before David Miller hit back and top-scored with 101.



Australia need 213 to set up a final clash with India on Sunday at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat against Australia. For South Africa, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi came in for pacer Lungi Ngidi in their only change, while Australia went with Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc in place of Marcus Stoinis and Sean Abbott in their playing XI.