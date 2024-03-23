IPL 2024: David Miller Recreates Wedding Ceremony with Wife Camilla Harris at Gujarat Titans Camp; Watch Video

South African cricketer David Miller, who recently tied the knot with his fiancée Camilla Harris on March 10, brought the joyous memories of his wedding to the Gujarat Titans camp ahead of their IPL 2024 opener. The ceremony, overseen by Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill, included the exchange of rings between Miller and Harris, drawing applause from the entire squad.

A video capturing the moment of Miller and Harris was shared on the official Gujarat Titans' X account. In the video, Gill encouraged Miller to recreate the wedding ceremony, presenting rings to the couple and urging Miller to kneel down like a gentleman, which he gladly did.

From 𝐈 𝐃𝐨 to 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 💍🥹



The Millers relived their magical wedding moments at the GT camp 💙

Having been a vital player for the Gujarat Titans in the last two IPL seasons, Miller played a crucial role in their title victory in 2022 and their finals appearance last year. With 32 matches under his belt for GT, Miller has scored over 700 runs at an impressive average and strike rate of over 40 and 140, respectively.

Looking ahead to their IPL 2024 opener, the Gujarat Titans are set to face the Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24. This match holds particular significance as it marks the return of Hardik Pandya, now appointed as captain of the Mumbai Indians, to his former team Gujarat Titans, where he led them to two IPL finals in recent years.