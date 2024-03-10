David Miller Gets Married to his Longtime Girlfriend Camilla Harris Ahead of IPL 2024

South African cricketer David Miller recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Camilla Harris in a beautiful ceremony. In August 2023, Miller proposed to Camilla against the stunning backdrop of the Zambezi River in Mpala Jena, Zimbabwe, sharing the intimate moment on social media.

Talking about Miller, he has been absent from cricket action since his last appearance in the SA20 league, where he captained the Paarl Royals, finishing in the third position on the points table. He will next be seen in the Indian Premier League where he will be representing Gujarat Titans.