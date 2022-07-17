3rd ODI: India win toss, opt to bowl against England; Siraj replaces unfit Bumrah

Manchester, July 17 India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against England in the series-deciding third and final ODI at Old Trafford, here on Sunday.

India made one change in their playing XI as Mohammed Shami came in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who has a niggle.

"We are gonna bowl first. It looks like a good track and won't change for the course of 100 overs. It is the series decider and we have played some good cricket on the tour, we took the learning from the last game and hopefully will rectify the mistakes," said Rohit at the toss.

"We have bowled well in the limited overs leg, the T20 series as well. Hopefully we can restrict them today to a reasonable target. Bumrah has a niggle and we don't want to risk him, so Siraj comes in," he added.

On the other hand, Jos Buttler led England, who won the last game, stuck to the same playing XI for the series-decider.

"We would have looked to bat. It is a little muggy and there might be some swing early on, but will get better for batting as the game progresses. It is great for the series as it is 1-1 coming into this game. Lots of positives, we scrapped with the bat to get a defendable total in the last game. We are going with the same team," said Buttler.

Playing XI:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

