3rd ODI: Pandya takes four as India bowl out England for 259

Manchester, July 17 All-rounder Hardik Pandya (4/24) and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's (3/60) superb bowling effort helped India bowl out England for 259 in the series-deciding third and final ODI at Old Trafford, here on Sunday.

Skipper Jos Buttler played a vital knock (60 off 80) for England, who were invited to bat first by India captain Rohit Sharma. Apart from Buttler, Jason Roy (41), Moeen Ali (34), and Craig Overton (32) were the other main contributors with the bat for hosts.

Besides Pandya and Chahal, Mohammed Siraj (2/66), and Ravindra Jadeja (1/21) were the other wicket-takers for India.

Brief scores: England 259 all out in 45.5 Overs (Jos Buttler 60, Jason Roy 41; Hardik Pandya 4/24, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/60) vs India

