"This is Betrayal": Former MP Calls Out Prada for Allegedly Copying Kolhapuri Chappal Design

The ‘Prada Spring/Summer 2026’ fashion show held in Milan is currently making headlines, but not for the usual reasons. Models on the ramp were seen wearing footwear that closely resembled traditional Indian Kolhapuri chappals. However, what has sparked outrage on social media is the fact that Prada did not acknowledge the artisans of Kolhapur who have preserved and perfected this craft over the centuries. This controversy has triggered widespread criticism, with many accusing the luxury brand of cultural appropriation. Among the voices calling out Prada is former Member of Parliament Yuvraj Sambhaji Chhatrapati, who took to Facebook to express his concerns. In his post, he wrote, “Companies that copy centuries-old Indian art and culture without following due process must be held accountable. The Indian government should take concrete action to address such violations. As consumers, we must also raise our voices and compel such brands to acknowledge their mistakes.”

He further explained that Prada, an international fashion brand, has blatantly copied the design of the Kolhapuri chappal and launched it under its own name, without any mention of its origins, the craftsmanship of Kolhapur’s artisans, or the cultural significance it holds in Indian heritage. He said, “This is not merely design theft. It is a betrayal of the rich legacy of Kolhapur and the skilled craftsmen who have kept this tradition alive for centuries.”

He reminded the public that the craft flourished under royal patronage, especially during the reign of Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu. The Kolhapuri chappal is not just a fashion accessory but a symbol of deep-rooted craftsmanship, heritage, and tradition.

In 2019, Kolhapuri chappals were granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, which protects the authenticity and origin of this traditional footwear. Sambhajiraje stated that if Prada had followed the GI rules and collaborated with Indian artisans while giving proper credit, the move could have been celebrated globally.

Instead, he accused the brand of hiding the footwear’s true origin and selling it under its own name — a textbook case of cultural appropriation.

He concluded his post by saying, “We would welcome it if Prada openly acknowledged the heritage and launched the Kolhapuri chappals without hiding their origins. But the Indian government must act to curb such unauthorized copying of Indian crafts and traditions. The goal is to ensure that when genuine Indian products go global, their identity and cultural legacy remain intact.”

The Italian luxury brand Prada has come under fire from Indian entrepreneur and business magnate Harsh Goenka for allegedly taking advantage of India's cultural legacy without acknowledging its original craftspeople. In an X post, he slammed the company for selling it for Rs 1 lakh. He posted on X, "Prada is selling products looking like Kolhapuri chappals for over ₹1 lakh. Our artisans make the same by hand for ₹400. They lose, while global brands cash in on our culture. Sad!

Social media platforms across India are buzzing with reactions, but as of now, Prada has not issued any response.