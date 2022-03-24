Legendary skipper MS Dhoni's decision to pass the Chennai Super Kings captaincy baton to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja two days ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has shared a special post for Thala Dhoni. CSK have appointed Ravindra Jadeja as Chennai's new captain. Jadeja was retained by CSK for INR 16 crore ahead of the new season.

Taking to Twitter after Dhoni handed over the captaincy role to Jadeja, former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Kohli shared an appreciation post for the departing CSK captain. "Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always. @msdhoni," Kohli said in his tweet. Chennai Super Kings' sudden announcement marked the end of an era in the Indian Premier League as IPL 2022 will be the first edition of the premier tournament without MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli leading a franchise. Notably, Kohli relinquished the RCB captaincy after the completion of Bangalore's campaign in IPL 2021 in the UAE.Over the last 11 years, Kohli has led RCB in 140 matches. He won 66 and lost 70 as the skipper of the much-followed franchise. With the bat, Kohli hardly let RCB down as he hit 4871 runs, including 5 hundred, in 139 innings.



