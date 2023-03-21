Afghanistan announces 17-member squad for home T20I series against Pakistan

Kabul [Afghstan], March 21 : Afghstan Cricket Board's (ACB) selection committee on Tuesday named a 17-member squad for the home three-match T20I series against Pakistan, which will be played from March 24 to 27 in Sharjah.

Tall left-handed opener Sediqullah Atal has been added to the squad. He could be a potential debutant for Afghstan in the series. In addition, senior all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who led Afghstan at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup last year, has been recalled to the squad.

Nijat Masoud and Zahir Khan who were part of the Afghstan squad during the UAE tour last month have been kept as reserves, whereas Rahmat Shah and Hazratullah Zazai have been dropped from the squad.

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said: "Our team has been working hard in training camp and selectors have selected the best available players for the series. I am confident that our team will perform at their best and make our nation proud. We wish our team the best of luck for the series and hope to see them emerge victorious."

"In addition, we look forward to an exciting competition between two great teams. Both nations have passionate fans who support their teams with enthusiasm and pride. As neighbours, we have a special bond and we hope to showcase not only our cricketing skills but also the spirit of friendship and sportsmanship. We wish both teams the best of luck and hope that cricket fans around the world will enjoy the games," he added, according to an Afghstan Cricket Board release.

Afghstan Squad: Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Gh, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Naveen Ul Haq.

Reserve players include Nangyal Kharoti, Zahir Khan and Nijat Masoud.

