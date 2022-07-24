Ajinkya Rahane and wife Radhika expecting their second child

Former Team India Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane and wife Radhika are expecting their second child. The announcement was made by the Mumbai batsman on Instagram. Jinks as he is fondly called shared a family pic to make the announcement. In the pic, the soon to be mommy can be seen, smiling flaunting her baby bump with the couple's elder daughter by their side

For the unversed Ajinkya and Radhika Dhopavkar are childhood sweethearts and the couple tied the knot in 2014. The duo are already parents to a daughter who was born in 2019. On the professional front, Rahane was last seen in action during the IPL where he represented Kolkata Knight Riders. One of the key performers for India Rahane has represented India in 82 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20s.