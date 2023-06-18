Leicestershire sign Ajinkya Rahane for county stint after impressive WTC final

Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane will be plying his trade for the English county side Leicestershire in division two, after finishing his two-Test assignment with Indian team against the West Indies.Rahane, a former India captain, recently made a successful comeback to the Indian team during the World Test Championship final against Australia earlier this month.

Rahane signed the deal in January and was supposed to play eight first-class games and also the entire 50-over Royal London Cup from June to September, after his IPL stint with Chennai Super Kings.However, he couldn't join his county side immediately after the IPL because of his Test comeback."Ajinkya, after the two Tests in the West Indies [scheduled to end on July 24], is supposed to fly directly to England and join Leicestershire for the remainder of the season," a BCCI source told PTI. "He will play the Royal London Cup in August and a possible four county games in September as he is unlikely to be a part of the white-ball scheme of things."This will be Rahane's second county stint, having played for Hampshire in 2019 when he was dropped from the ODI World Cup side.While most of the top India players will shift their focus towards ODIs ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup, Rahane will get more red-ball game time through September, before he is back in action