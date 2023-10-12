Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Rajinikanth to attend IND vs PAK CWC 2023 clash

The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 golden ticket holders Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, legendary actor Rajinikanth, and the Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar will reportedly attend the high-voltage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the ongoing tournament. The match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Apart from them, Indian singer Arijit Singh is also expected to perform in the colourful programme ahead of the match.In their opener, India defeated Australia by six wickets as KL Rahul and Virat Kohli rescued Team India after losing three early wickets in the chase. In the second game, Rohit Sharma's century powered India to their second win.On the other hand, Pakistan convincingly defeated the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in their opening two matches.