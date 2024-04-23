Big B says asking for a dance is no more about gracefully holding the lady in the arm

Mumbai, April 23 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a stroll down memory lane, reflecting on the evolution of asking a lady for a dance at an evening from a formal affair to a more casual approach.

Big B took to his blog, expressing, "It's work tomorrow... for the invites for KBC season... err, whichever it be... to begin the beguine... !!"

He then delved into the meaning of "beguine".

“Ha ha... the beguine being the very popular Caribbean Dance -- a form that I have always loved and enjoyed... it’s one that stimulates the body to move in moves which are so alien to the traditional dancing from the Western world e.g., the walz, the fox trot... though the beguine be fairly close in movement to the 'fox trot’,” he elaborated.

“Wonder where the word for the dance form originated... certainly not by observing the foxes - the lomdi… hahahaha... so asking the lady for a dance at an evening as used to be the formal approach and say – ‘ma’am, care to do the lomdi with me’! And off they go,” Big B added.

Reflecting on the changing times, he noted the disappearance of formality in seeking permission to dance.

“Times have changed, have they not... no more formality in the permission to dance with the lady... just get onto the floor or balcony or wherever and start moving - no gracefully holding the lady in the arm, making her comfortable and then begin... those were the days, my friend...”

On the acting front, Amitabh's look from 'Kalki 2898 AD', directed by Nag Ashwin, was recently unveiled, stirring excitement on the Internet.

The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas.

