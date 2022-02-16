Andhra govt assures police dept job to India U-19 vice captain Shaik Rasheed

Amaravati, Feb 16 Vice captain of the under-19 Indian cricket team, Shaik Rasheed has been assured of a job in the Andhra Pradesh police department.

Shaik Rasheed, who played a crucial role in India's victory in the under-19 Asia Cup and Under-19 World Cup for a fifth time, met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday.

The chief minister congratulated Shaik Rasheed and gave a Rs 10 lakh cash incentive and promised a house site in Guntur and a sub-inspector's job. During Wednesday's meeting the chief minister handed over the cheque of Rs 10 lakh, which was announced earlier by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).

He directed the officials to give a sub-inspector of police job to Rasheed after his graduation, a state government release said.

Shaik Rasheed was born in Pathamallayapalem village of Prathipadu mandal in Guntur district.

Home minister Mekathoti Sucharita, tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao, Rasheed's father Baalisha, Andhra Cricket Association members and SAAP officials were present on the occasion.

