Andy Flower leaves PSL midway to attend IPL 2022 auction

Multan Sultans head coach Andy Flower has left the Pakistan Super League (PSL) midway and traveled to India to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. Flower will be in India for the two-day mega auction, scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Flower has been signed by the new IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giant, as their head coach for the upcoming 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, Sultans' media department confirmed that Flower will be available virtually and will return to Pakistan on February 13. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side has been in terrific form in the ongoing PSL 2022 season and they have won all the matches of this season."I am incredibly excited to be joining the new Lucknow franchise and I am very grateful for the opportunity. The passion for cricket in India is unrivaled and it is a real privilege to lead an IPL franchise and I am looking forward to working closely with Dr. Goenka and the Lucknow team," said Flower in a statement.