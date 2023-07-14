Andy Flower sacked as head coach of Lucknow Super Giants

IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants parted ways with head coach Andy Flower on Friday after two seasons. The team has qualified for the playoffs in the last two seasons with the Zimbabwean at the helm.

The franchise thanked Flower for his services. “Dear Andy, Today it’s farewell, but it’ll never be goodbye because you’ll always be one of our own. Thank you for everything! ,” they wrote in the Twitter post. Flower, who was appointed in 2021 had guided Lucknow to back to back 3rd place finishes in the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Indian Premier League. The decision comes shortly after rumors emerged about the LSG management's discussions with former Australian cricketer Justin Langer for the head coach role. LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was reportedly in the United Kingdom to hold talks with Langer earlier this month. Langer is a well-decorated coach who in 2021 helped Australia win their maiden T20 World Cup title in the UAE. Langer was a successful batsman for Australia from 1993 to 2007.