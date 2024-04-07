Lucknow vs Gujarat, IPL 2024: Yash Thakur's Fifer Decimates Titans

Published: April 7, 2024

Lucknow vs Gujarat, IPL 2024: Yash Thakur's Fifer Decimates Titans

Pacer Yash Thakur delivered a stunning performance by claiming five wickets against the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans, leading Lucknow Super Giants to a 33-run victory in IPL 2024, marking their third consecutive win.

Gujarat Titans faced a collapse in the final three overs, losing four wickets quickly. Following the contributions from Bishnoi and Yash Thakur, Krunal Pandya took two wickets in a single over, dismissing Sai Sudharsan and BR Sharath, leaving Gujarat Titans in a precarious position.Despite a modest target, Gujarat's batsmen struggled, leading to their third defeat of the season.

Tags :IPL 2024Yash ThakurGujarat TitansLucknow super giantsKrunal Pandya