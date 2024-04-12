Mayank Yadav Injury: Justin Langer Shares Big Update On India's New Pace Sensation

The head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Justin Langer, has confirmed that their tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav is unlikely to feature in the playing XI against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - LSG's next two games.

Mayank was forced to walk out of the field during LSG's previous game against Gujarat Titans on April 7 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow after bowling just a solitary over.

"He felt a little bit of tightness at the top of his hip leading into the last game, but that was about a one-out-of-ten pain, and we thought that there were clinical signs," Langer was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo during a press conference on Thursday. "Everything through the doctors and the physios seemed perfectly okay. He bowled that first over (against Gujarat Titans) and started feeling something in his hip.

But we had an MRI scan, and there is a very, very small swelling in there. So we are very hopeful he'll start building himself up and be back bowling again soon," he added.

The LSG team management wants Mayank to be available for "every game if possible" but the right-arm speedster is likely to return to action in the game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home on April 19.

Lucknow are also sweating over the fitness of their left-arm speedster Mohsin Khan. Mohsin, 25, played the first two games of the season before getting injured.