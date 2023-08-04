IPL 2024: Andy Flower appointed new head coach of RCB, Sanjay Bangar sacked

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday confirmed the appointment of Zimbabwean international Andy Flower as their new head coach. The move comes after releasing Director of cricket operations Mike Hesson and head coach Sanjay Bangar from their duties after the IPL 2023. The franchise earlier did not renew the contracts of the two outgoing staff members.

The Bangalore-based team made the announcement on their social media handle. "We are beyond thrilled to welcome ICC Hall of Famer and T20 World Cup winning coach Andy Flower as the Head Coach of RCB Men’s team," RCB wrote in a photo caption on Twitter. "Andy’s experience of coaching IPL & T20 teams around the world, and leading his teams to titles at the PSL, ILT20, The Hundred and Abu Dhabi T10 will help in developing a championship winning mindset and take RCB’s Play Bold philosophy forward," the team added.