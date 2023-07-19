Rajasthan Royals to appoint Andy Flower as head coach for IPL 2024?

After Lucknow Super Giants appointed Justin Langer as their new head coach for IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals are now on the lookout for a new face to don the coach's mantle for the new season. Reports suggest that Andy Flower, who was recently let go by LSG, is among the contenders for the Royals coaching position. Although there has been no official confirmation from either party, the IPL circle is buzzing with talk of potential discussions between Flower and the Royals. The negotiations are unlikely to affect the job of Kumar Sangakkara though. The Sri Lankan, the current director of the Royals, is expected to retain his position regardless of the outcome of talks.

Flower boasts an impressive track record in various franchise leagues, having led St. Lucia Zouks to the runners-up position in the CPL (2020) and secured titles for Multan Sultans (2021) and Gulf Giants (2022) in the PSL and ILT20 (2023) respectively. Notably, under Flower's guidance, LSG reached the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023.Sangakkara has done a decent job so far. While in his maiden season with the franchise, the Royals finished at the seventh spot, and they qualified for the final in 2022. In the last IPL season, the Sanju Samson-led side started strongly but failed to continue their good show and narrowly missed out on the playoffs as they finished in the fifth spot.

